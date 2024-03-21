MHC seeks State's response in finding space for law college within Chennai limit

CHENNAI: Holding that as the government law college is shifted out of the city limit would be disadvantageous to the students, the Madras High Court directed the State to respond to find space for the government law college within the city limit.



The first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy heard a batch of cases related to legal studies in the State.

Senior counsel NGR Prasad appearing for one of the petitioner sought to direct the State to continue the government law college within the city.

Dr Ambedkar government law college should be restored to its earlier place as a huge number of law students are getting affected by the bifurcation of the college.

The government advocate appearing for the State submitted that actions have been taken to render special bus services to the students studying in the law college out of the city limit.

However, the petitioner objected to the submission as the law college is shifted to Kanchipuram and Thiruvallur districts causing huge trouble to the students in undergoing internship and other benefits.

The bench also accepted that the law college being bifurcated and shifted out of the city would be disadvantageous to the students.

They would face disadvantages in getting internships and special lectures from senior advocates, observed the bench. Considering this aspect the State should find feasibility to earmark space for the law college within the city, directed the bench, and posted the matter to April 12 for further submission.