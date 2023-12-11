MHC seeks response of actors Trisha, Kushboo & Chiranjeevi in Mansoor Ali Khan's defamation suit

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed actors Trisha, Kushboo, and Chiranjeevi to respond to Mansoor Ali Khan's defamation plea claiming Rs 1 crore.

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan moved the Madras High Court and filed a defamation suit against Trisha, Kushboo, and Chiranjeevi allegedly having made defamatory comments against him on social media, claiming Rs 1 crore.

The case was listed before Justice N Sathish Kumar.

The Judge wondered about the suit and asked the counsel representing Mansoor, considering the backstory of the incident the suit had to be filed by Trisha instead of Mansoor.

Further, the Judge observed that the actors are being role models to the youngsters, how can they act disrespectfully to others, and also directed the counsel to advise his client.

"If Mansoor is innocent why he tendered an unconditional apology to Trisha", the Judge wondered.

The counsel for Mansoor contended that his client's comments were wrongly understood and the controversial speech would be submitted before the court, said the counsel.

It was also sought to remove the post regarding the issue published in the X handle of Trisha.

The counsel, K V Babu, appeared for Trisha, wondered as the issue was already settled down after the tendered apology.

After the submission, the Judge posted the matter on December 22 and directed the actors Trisha, Kushboo, and Chiranjeevi to respond to the suit.

In his suit, Mansoor has stated that actors Trisha, Kushboo, and Chiranjeevi made defamatory comments against him on social media by giving a different context to a joke he made, without verifying the truth.