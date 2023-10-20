MHC refuses to set aside the conviction against actor Jayaprada

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court, on Friday refused to set aside the conviction of 6 months of imprisonment imposed on actor and former Member of Parliament Jayaprada and also directed the actor to pay Rs.20 lakhs with physical appearance to the lower court to get bail.

Justice G Jayachandran directed Jayaprada to surrender before the Egmore Magistrate court within 15 days.

The judge also directed the Magistrate court to grant bail to Jayaprada if she appeared and paid Rs 20 lakhs.

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) had lodged complaints against Jayaprada and other partners of now defunct Jayaprada Theatre on General Patters Road in Chennai, for the non submission of the ESI contribution deducted from the salaries of the theatre employees.

On August 10, the Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate court convicted Jayaprada and other partners for the offences under the ESIC Act.

Further the Magistrate court also imposed six months of simple imprisonment with non bailable warrant.

Challenging this conviction Jayaprada moved the Madras High Court. However the High court dismissed her petition.