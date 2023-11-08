MHC refuses to quash case against former vice-chancellor of Anna University

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to quash the defamation case filed by former minister K P Anbalagan of AIADMK against the former vice chancellor of Anna University E Balagurusamy for making corruption allegations.

Justice G Jayachandran observed that Balagurusamy has to prove his innocence in respect of the case by facing trial in the lower court concerned while dismissing the quash petition filed by the former vice-chancellor.

The judge also observed that the publisher, in which Balagurusamy gave an interview stating that K P Anbalagan received money to appoint vice-chancellors and staff of the university while he holds the ministership of the higher education department, also has to prove innocence.

The accused person has to adduce evidence to establish that it is a fair comment made in the interest of the public, observed the judge.

In 2020, K P Anbalagan filed a criminal defamation case against Balagurusamy for his alleged corruption allegation against the former minister in a popular Tamil magazine.

Balagurusamy moved the Madras High Court to quash the case filed against him.