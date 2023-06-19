MHC refuses to discharge case against Min K Ponmudy

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday refused to discharge the case against Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department minister K Ponmudy for having aided his son, Gautham Sigamani, other family members, and aides to illegally quarry red sand in Villupuram, when he served as minister for Mines and Minerals between February 13, 2007, and May 15, 2007.

Gautham Sigamani moved the Madras High Court (MHC) to discharge the case. The case was listed before Justice G Chandrasekharan.

When the petition came for hearing the Justice refused to dismiss the case by citing that case under the Prevention of Corruption Act cannot be discharged and dismissed the petition.

The Villupuram crime branch police have filed a complaint against the minister and his family members and the case is pending in the MP, MLA special court Villupuram.

Allegedly, when Ponmudy was the minister of mines and minerals in 2007, he used his power and illegally quarried red sand in Villupuram. Due to this, he caused an Rs. 28.36 crores loss for the exchequer of Tamil Nadu.