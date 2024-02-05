MHC refuses anticipatory bail to Amar Prasad Reddy in assault case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday refused to grant anticipatory bail to Tamil Nadu BJP functionary Amar Prasad Reddy in an alleged assault case.

Justice CV Karthikeyan heard the anticipatory bail plea of Amar Prasad Reddy.

Senior counsel RC Paul Kanagaraj appeared for Amar and submitted that it is a foisted case registered on political motive. Without catering any opportunity to his client the case has been registered, said the counsel.

After the submission, the judge posted the matter to February 7, as the anticipatory bail plea of another accused in the present case is not listed.

Further, the judge also refused to grant interim relief to the petitioner till the adjournment.

Kotturpuram police registered a case against Amar under various sections of IPC, including 354 (assault or criminal force on women with intent to outrage modesty), and 506 (I) (criminal intimidation).

The case was booked based on a complaint lodged by Devi.

According to the complainant, his sister Andal is a cadre of the BJP.

"While making arrangements for the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chennai, her sister, and three other BJP functionaries had a brawl between them, said the complainant. On January 21, three persons barged into Andal's house and assaulted her," the complainant alleged.

On the instructions of Amar Prasad Reddy the alleged assault occurred said the complainant. Hence, the police booked the case against Amar Prasad Reddy and formed two special teams to nab him, who is absconding now.