MHC orders probe into encounter of history sheeters

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed CB-CID (Crime Branch - Crime Investigation Department) to probe the killing of two history sheeters by an encounter in Guduvanchery, Chennai.

Petitioner Rani, mother of the killed history sheeter Vinoth moved the Madras High Court (MHC), seeking to direct the CB-CID to investigate the encounter.

The case was listed before Justice N Anand Venkatesh, the counsel for the petitioner contended by citing the MHC order that the encounter cases must be investigated by the CB-CID.

Accepting this submission the judge directed the CB-CID to probe the case and ordered the investigation agency to assign a DSP rank officer to probe the matter and adjourned the case to October 10, for further hearing.

According to the petitioner, a police team took the petitioner's son Vinoth and Ramesh to a desolate spot about 20 kilometers at Karanai Puducherry, Arungal road near Guduvanchery and two policemen namely Murugesan, the inspector of police and Sivagurunathan, the sub-inspector, both belonging to Guduvanchery police station shot dead Vinoth and Ramesh.

“The police created a story as if while they were on a vehicle checking, Vinoth dashed his car against the police jeep and attempted to attack the police who have alleged to have sustained injuries and therefore shot dead the two persons," reads the petition. Hence the petitioner sought CB-CID to probe the encounter.

However, according to the police on August 1, both the history sheeters Vinoth and Ramesh were in a car speeding on the road and tried to hit the police, who were on the vehicle checkup in Karanaipuduchery road, at 3:30 am. After ramming into the police vehicle, the history sheeters hit the police personnel with sickles, later the police shot the history sheeters to defend themselves which ended in killing both the history sheeters, said the police.