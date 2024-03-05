MHC nods to hear appeal against 'Savukku' Shankar pending since 2017

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) decided to hear the six year old appeal pending against the acquittal of popular youtuber and former clerk in Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) 'Savukku' Shankar from the digital data stealing case.



The government advocate appeared before Justice M Nirmal Kumar and submitted that the State is ready for the final submission in the appeal.

After the submission the judge agreed to hear the appeal on March 13.

On 2008 a case was registered on Shankar, who was worked in the DVAC, alleging that he stealed a digital data from the department. It was also alleged that Shankar transferred some documents from the department's computer to his pendrive and also released the conversation between then DVAC director SK Upadhyay and then chief secretary L K Tripathy.

However, in 2017, an additional sessions court in Chennai, acquitted Shankar from the case.

Later in the year CB-CID filed an appeal petition before MHC challenging Shankar's appeal.