MHC made out criminal contempt against person who evaded the country

CHENNAI: Justice RMT Teekaa Raman made out criminal contempt against a petitioner who escaped to Singapore by not complying with the court's order and directed the registry of the Madras High Court to place the matter before another court.

A petitioner P Balamurugan moved the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking anticipatory bail for a complaint against him by his wife.

The Matter was listed before Justice RMT Teekaa Raman. During the hearing the petitioner appeared in the video conferencing and watched the proceedings of the court in silent mode, read the order.

Since he was in silent mode, the judge could not interact with him. The court ordered the petitioner on June 22, 2023, not to leave the country till the hearing is over. However, he escaped to Singapore not complying with the court order.

Hence the judge found that a prima facie case has been made out that the petitioner appears to have committed criminal contempt under Section 2 (c) (ii) and (iii) of the Contempt of courts act. The judge also directed the registry of the MHC to place the matter before Justice A D Jagadish Chandira, who had passed earlier order on June 22, for taking necessary action in accordance with the law.

According to the prosecution the petitioner after marriage, went to Singapore for employment, however, he developed a relationship with another girl, without disclosing the earlier marriage. Out of the relationship, the girl got pregnant. Meanwhile, the petitioner's wife gave birth to a child, and in 2019 she received an Email, where her husband, the petitioner was seen with another girl.

Subsequently, the petitioner came to India for his wife's delivery.

When the wife inquired her husband about his relationship with another girl, it is alleged that he demanded money to be with her. Aggrieved by this, the wife registered a complaint against the petitioner in all women police station, Puducherry.

However, the petitioner moved the MHC on June 22, seeking anticipatory bail.

The court directed the petitioner to appear before the Mediation and Conciliation Centre attached to the court, on June 26, until then he was told not to leave the country and granted interim protection, but he escaped to Singapore.