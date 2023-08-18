MHC imposes Rs 10k as fine on petitioner trying to grab land illegally

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered a petitioner to pay Rs.10,000 as a fine for an attempt to abuse the judicial process of law, to grab a piece of land without any document.

Justice S M Subramaniam observed that the petition is filled with incorrect facts, and the petitioner has made an attempt to grab the land one way or the other by obtaining an order either from the authorities or from this court.

Considering this, the court is inclined to impose a cost against the petitioner, observed the judge.

Meanwhile, the judge dismissed the petition with the cost of Rs.10,000 and directed to pay the amount to the High Court legal services authority on or before August 22.

The petitioner, A Ramesh, moved the Madras High Court(MHC) seeking to direct the government to issue a patta in favor of him for vacant land in Kolathur, Chennai.

According to the petitioner, he inherited the 3,710 square feet of land from the settlement deed executed by his mother. However, the settlement deed produced by the petitioner was found to be doubtful, and therefore, the court directed the commissioner, the Corporation of Chennai, and the revenue authorities to conduct an inspection to verify the revenue records.

After the inspection by the revenue officials, it is found that the petitioner is an alien to the subject property, and he has made an attempt to grab the property without having any documents.

After perusal of the land survey documents, the judge found that the petitioner was trying to grab the land, and thus the judge fined the petitioner.