MHC grants stay to probe against Periyar Varsity VC R Jagannathan

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday granted a stay to the investigation against Salem Periyar University Vice-Chancellor (VC) R Jagannathan in an allegation of misuse of his power for private benefits and misappropriated the university's fund.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed that the court finds no criminal case against the VC with the materials submitted and posted the matter after four weeks.

The judge also observed that the stay will be vacated if the police can submit additional materials against the VC.

Elangovan, the legal advisor of the Periyar University Employees Union lodged a complaint against the VC for misappropriating the university's fund for his personal gain and used casteist slur while questioned him about the alleged offence.

Based on the complaint the Salem police booked a case against the VC under various sections of IPC and Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) (SC/ST) Act, 1989.

Aggrieved by this, the VC moved the Madras High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him.