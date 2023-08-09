MHC grants bail to a student to appear in the exam

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted conditional bail to an MBBS student, who was booked for drug peddling, to appear for the examination.

Justice G Chandrasekharan observed that considering the fact that the accused is an MBBS student and it is a first case against him, the court is inclined to grant bail to the petitioner with conditions.

The petitioner is ordered to be released on bail on executing a bond for a sum of Rs.25,000 and he should report before the police station at 10.30 am until further orders, observed the judge.

If he absconds or tampers with evidence or witness either during investigation or trial, the magistrate or trial court is entitled to take appropriate action against the petitioner, read the order.

The petitioner Karthik moved the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to grant bail, in connection with a drug peddling case under the NDPS act, to appear in the exam.

The petitioner claimed that he was falsely booked under the NDPS Act and that he was not found in possession of any contraband during the police search. Further, the petitioner sought bail as he is a final year MBBS student and has ensuing examinations from August 26 to September 8.

The Additional Public Prosecutor for the police contended that the petitioner and two others were found suspicious near a coffee shop at Pinnatchi Kuppam Road, Bahume Commune, Puducherry. When the police intercepted and enquired about them, it was found that they were in possession of ganja with a motive to sell it to other students, said the counsel. Then the police seized 1.35 kilograms of ganja from them and they were booked under Sections 20(b)(ii)(A) with 8(c) of NDPS Act of 1985, 34 of IPC, and 77 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

However, the judge granted conditional bail to the petitioner to appear for the exam.