MHC directs to open the northern gate of all the temples

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department to open the northern side gate of all the temples in the State.

A petitioner Rangarajan Narasimhan moved the Madras High Court seeking contempt against HR and CE for continuing the construction of Raja Gopuram in Pundarikaksha Perumal temple at Thiruvellarai, Trichy.

A division bench of the Madras High Court (MHC) comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Justice P D Audikesavalu. The petitioner claimed that according to the agama the raja gopuram should not be constructed on the northern side of the temple. Without any permission from the court the construction is going on, contended the petitioner. The petitioner argued that in most of the temple, the northern side gates are closed.

Justice Mahadevan intervened and questioned the Special Government Pleader (SGP) N R R Arun Natarajan for the HR and CE, on whose permission the northern gates were ordered to close. The judge directed the commissioner of HR and CE to open the northern gates of all the temples including private temples.

The SPG submitted that regarding the present case, the state-level committee constituted by this court has given permission to construct the Raja Gopuram on the northern side of Pundarikaksha Perumal temple. The agama expert in the committee also gave their consent and submitted that as per agama the raja gopuram can be constructed on any side of the temple, the SPG submitted.

Accepting this submission the bench directed the petitioner to appeal before the committee with the material evidence.

Advocate Richardson appeared for the donor of the Pundarikaksha Perumal temple's Raja Gopuram construction requested him to implead in the case. He contended that the temple is more than thousand years. The construction of the Raja Gopuram was stopped halfway due to a war in 13th century. Now we are continuing the construction to complete the Gopuram, he submitted.

However, the petitioner opposed his submission and sought to halt the construction. Justice Mahadevan observed that the petitioner cannot submit anything without material and ordered the petitioner to keep quiet 'Don't say anything on air, give material evidence', observed the judge.