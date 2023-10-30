MHC directs TN to submit report on sexual harassment allegation in Kalakshetra

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State to submit retired Justice K Kannan commission's report, which probed into the alleged sexual allegations against teachers of Kalakshetra Foundation.

The case was listed before Justice Anita Sumanth.

The counsel appeared for the Kalakshetra students objected to the policy formulated by the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) of Kalakshetra Foundation as it failed to protect the victims.

Further, the counsel also argued to publish a part of Justice Kannan's commission report and it was also contended that the student's voice should have to be heard while formulating the policy.

Additional Advocate General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan submitted that the public's opinions were invited for the committee's report.

After the submission, the judge directed the State to submit Justice Kannan's commission report and adjourned the matter on November 9 for further hearing.

Kalakshetra students moved the MHC to objecting that the director of Kalakshetra, Revathi Ramachandran should not be included in the committee constituted to investigate the alleged sexual complaints against the teachers and sought to include representatives of students and parents.