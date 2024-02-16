MHC directs TN to conduct audit in CMRL stations

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to conduct the audit to ensure whether the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has complied with the court's order in respect of making the stations disabled-friendly.

Petitioner Vaishnavi Jayakumar filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the MHC seeking to direct the CMRL to retrofit the metro stations to comply with the harmonized guidelines and space standards for barrier-free built environment for persons with disabilities and elderly persons.

The case was heard by the first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

The counsel appearing for the CMRL submitted that all the metro stations in Chennai are now complying with the earlier court orders and audit reports with respect to the accessibility of disabled and elderly persons.

The CMRL complied with every recommendation and norms stipulated by the access audit report, in the first phase of the project.

However, the petitioner submitted that a memo was filed by her stating that CMRL has not complied with the court's order and that no sufficient disabled-friendly measures are in existence in the stations.

Further, it was submitted that all the metro stations have shiny floors which causes much burden to the disabled and elderly persons.

After the submission the bench directed the CMRL to file a status report regarding the retrofit works they have done in compliance with the court's order. Further, the bench also directed the empanelled access auditors to inspect the metro stations and posted the matter to March 27 for further submission.