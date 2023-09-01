MHC directs the registry to do the needful for Senthilbalaji's bail plea

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court directed the registry to do the needful regarding the bail petition filed by minister Senthibalaji, as per the master of the roaster (Chief Justice).

Senior Counsel N R Elango appeared before a division bench comprising Justice M Sundar and Justice R Sakthivel and mentioned about the bail petition filed by the jailed minister Senthilbalaji.

Justice Sundar observed that he is ready to hear the case but his co-judge is recused from the case. Further, the judge opined that he would be ready to hear the case in an alternate bench, hence he directed the registry of the Madras High Court to do the needful regarding scheduling of the bail petition as per the Chief Justice.

After the special court refused to entertain the bail application on Tuesday, the counsel representing Senthilbalaji approached the Principal Sessions Court seeking bail for the minister on Wednesday. However, Principal Judge S Alli refused to hear the petition and said that the special court for MP/MLAs cases would hear the plea.

Following this, the counsel representing Senthilbalaji immediately moved the special court again. However, they were not given any relief, with special court judge Ravi also refusing to hear the bail petition. The judge said the special court did not have the power to hear bail petitions in cases filed under the provisions of the anti-money laundering Act and advised Senthilbalaji's counsel to approach the Madras High Court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case against Senthilbalaji under the provisions of the PML Act over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime. Later the minister was arrested on June 14 and he is now under judicial custody in Puzhal Central Prison.