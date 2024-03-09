MHC directs Raj Bhavan to revise punishment imposed on housekeeper

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) has directed the Raj Bhavan to revise the punishment imposed on a housekeeper by issuing compulsory retirement for being negligent in duty.



Despite, the housekeeper was negligent in not maintaining the stock register properly and was accountable for the loss of linen in the household of Raj Bhavan, the punishment of compulsory retirement is too harsh and disproportionate, wrote Justice RN Manjula. Considering the housekeeper is not labeled as the culprit of lifting missing items, the judge directed the Secretary of Raj Bhavan to pass orders by revising compulsory retirement and pass appropriate orders within six weeks.

Petitioner CS Justin Rajesh, suspended housekeeper of Raj Bhavan moved the MHC seeking to quash the compulsory retirement order issued against him.

In December 2020 the Secretary of Raj Bhavan issued an order imposing the punishment of compulsory retirement of the petitioner for being negligent in his duty. It was contended that the petitioner failed to maintain the stock register properly, leading to a shortage in stock, including linen and thereby causing loss to the government. The negligence was revealed by comparing the stock register and available physical stock, said the Raj Bhavan. The petitioner had purchased materials without any requirement and without following the rules and instructions, the Raj Bhavan submitted.

Advocate V.R.Kamalanathan for the petitioner submitted that the purchase had been made as per the oral instructions of the Deputy Secretary and Comptroller of Raj Bhavan, even though there was sufficient stock.

The petitioner alone is not responsible for the items to be purchased and he can only maintain stocks, submitted the counsel. The enquiry officer has proceeded to find the petitioner guilty of all the charges without taking into consideration the lack of evidence and involvement of others in the scam, he added.

After the submission, the judge wrote that the petitioner had stated that he just acted upon the instructions of the Deputy Secretary and Comptroller, this area needs more explanation, and directed the Secretary of Raj Bhavan, to reappraise the matter afresh.