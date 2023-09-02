MHC directs Puzhal prison to admit 3 Nigerian prisoners in hospital

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Puzhal prison to admit three Nigerian prisoners to the government Stanley Medical College and hospital, Chennai for medical treatment.

The three Nigerian prisoners Augustin, Edwin, and Immanuvel are serving sentences in the Puzhal prison, for the conviction under the NDPS act.

Senior counsel Sankarasubbu for the prisoners filed a Habeas Corpus Petition (HCP) before a division bench comprising M Sundar and Justice R Sakthivel.

The senior counsel contended that all three prisoners were beaten and assaulted by the wardens of the prison. The prisoners are injured and they have not been given medical care, contended the senior counsel.

Further, he contended that he was not permitted to meet two prisoners other than Augustin and sought medical treatment for all the prisoners.

The additional public prosecutor (APP) E Raj Thilak contended that the HCP is neither maintainable nor entertainable as it has been filed by a Member of the Bar and as the persons he is concerned for are convict prisoners.

The APP further contended that the three prisoners attacked the deputy jailer V Santthakumar as a result he was injured with a fracture. The prisoners attacked the deputy jailer due to the enmity developed after mobile phones and certain other articles were seized from the prisoners.

After the submission, the bench directed two advocates to interview with the three prisoners and directed the APP to submit the medical report of the three prisoners and the deputy jailer. The case was posted on September 4 for further hearing.