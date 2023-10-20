MHC directs police to take action on CPM's permission request

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPM) Tamil Nadu unit to make representation before the respective district police heads seeking permit to conduct campaign - rally and it has also directed the State police department to take action within seven days.

The government advocate appeared for the police department submitted before Justice G Jayachandran that the State Director General of Police on October 17 had responded to the representation made by the CPIM seeking permission to conduct a campaign and rally. It was also instructed to all district police to consider the representation and take action according to the law and order situation of respective districts, the government advocate submitted.

Senior counsel NGR Prasad appeared for CPM requested before the judge to direct the police to consider the representation positively.

After the submission, the judge directed the CPM to make representation before the district police heads with all particulars and directed the police to consider the representation and take action within seven days. The judge also observed that the police should consider the representation according to the law and order situation in the respective district.

CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan moved the Madras High Court seeking to direct the police to permit their party's campaign and rally across the State.

The CPM has planned to hold campaigns and rallies across Tamil Nadu to celebrate their party's 60th year of inception. The main theme of the program is to conduct campaigns and rallies against the Union government.