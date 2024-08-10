MHC directs Madras University to enquire into allegation in appointing professors

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Madras University to conduct an enquiry on the allegation of irregularities committed in the direct recruitment of professors and initiate necessary action in accordance with law.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and PB Balaji heard a public interest litigation moved by Syed Rahamathullah seeking enquiry into the allegation of professors recruitment.

According to the petitioner, the University has resolved to constitute a scrutinizing committee based on his representation in the syndicate committee meeting held on February 19, 2018, to enquire into the irregularities and violations of the UGC Regulations, 2010 committed in the appointment.

However, the enquiry has not been conducted as resolved in the syndicate committee meeting, said the petitioner.

The registrar of the university filed a counter affidavit stating that the university has not received any complaint about the alleged irregularities in the direct recruitment of professors.

It is further stated that the process of selection and appointment to 22 posts of Professors was completed, since the post of Vice Chancellor is vacant, the registrar sought six months time to consider and pass orders on the representation of the petitioner.

After the submission, the bench directed the university to conduct an enquiry and initiate necessary action if any violation found as alleged by the petitioner.

The Court also directed the university to complete the process within six months and disposed of the PIL.