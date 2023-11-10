MHC directs Kalakshetra to include a male in ICC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Kalakshetra Foundation to include a male member from the artistic field in their Internal Complaint Committee (ICC).

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan appeared for Kalakshetra Foundation before Justice Anita Sumanth submitted that the governing body members of the foundation in the ICC were replaced by nominees from the government.

Senior counsel R Vaigai appeared for the students of Kalakshetra objected to the policy framed for the ICC and contended the policy should be formulated as gender neutral.

After the submission the judge observed that the restricted committee is in lack of male members and an artistic perspective hence, the judge directed the Kalakshetra Foundation to include a male member in the ICC from the artistic field. Further, the judge also directed the Kalakshetra to serve the draft of the committee to the respondents before November 21.

The court also directed Kalaksethra to have a dialogue with the students with respect to formulating a gender-neutral policy, as they are the stakeholders. The matter has been posted to November 24 for further hearing.

Six students from Kalakshetra had moved the court objecting Kalakshetra director Revathi Ramachandran's inclusion in the committee constituted to investigate the alleged sexual complaints against teachers. They also sought the inclusion of representatives of students and parents.