MHC directs ECI to shift vote counting centre from Madurai Medical College as it affects students

CHENNAI: Holding that it is not practical and advisable to shift the counting centre from the government medical college at Madurai, as the 2024 Parliament election is around the corner, the Madras High Court directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to find some other building as counting center from next elections.

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy heard a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to shift the vote counting centre for 2024 Parliament election from the Madurai government medical college.

The counsel for petitioners contended that as the college is earmarked as the counting centre for the ensuing parliament election, affects the studies of the students.

Despite the exams are around the corner, the students are not able to access the library, said the counsel.

As the ECI taken the college premises on their possession the patients are facing difficulty in approaching the hospital as it is in the campus of the college.

Further, the students, especially who are staying in the hostel and faculities are also facing difficulty as they have to show their identity cards on each time they enter into the college.

Considering this the counsel sought the HC to shift the counting centre

Standing counsel for the ECI Niranjan Rajagopal submitted that the medical college is earmarked as counting centre at last resort, as it couldn't find any other suitable place considering the logistical and security perspective.

The district administration also couldn't find some other place as counting centre for the Madurai constituency, said the counsel.

Further, it was also submitted that the medical college was earmarked as counting centre since 1998 parliament election.

After the submission the bench observed that the students and faculties has to face the difficulty for one and half months as the counting will be held on June 4. However, at this juncture it is not practical to shift the counting centre as the election is declared to be held on April 19, observed the bench and directed the ECI to shift the counting centre to some other place from next elections.