MHC directs CB-CID to file status report probing documents stolen from AIADMK office

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) has directed the Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) to file a status report regarding the stolen documents from AIADMK headquarters.

C.Ve. Shanmugam, former minister of AIADMK and Rajyasabha Member, moved the MHC seeking to transfer the investigation of his complaint to CBI or any other agency as the State police is not taking adequate action.

The case was listed before Justice G Jayachandran.

Mohamed Riyaz, the counsel for Shanmugam contended that there is no further development in the investigation conducting by CBCID.

Additional Public Prosecutor Babu Muthu Meeran appeared for CBCID submitted that the investigation is underway, cases has been booked against a few including the ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam. More than 116 stolen documents have been recovered and sought time to file status report.

After the submission the judge directed CBCID to file status report and posted the matter after 4 weeks.

On July 11 last year, a clash burst out between EPS and OPS factions at the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah, Chennai.

Shanmugam lodged a complaint in Royapettah police station that OPS faction barged into the AIADMK headquarters and stole several documents. Further, he moved MHC stating that the police has not taken action against his complaint.