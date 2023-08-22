MHC directs actor Suriya, TJ Gnanavel to respond to case against 'Jai Bhim'

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed Jai Bhim film producer, actor Suriya Sivakumar, and director T J Gnanavel to respond to a petition seeking to take action against them for defaming the Kuravar community in the film.

The petitioner K Murugesan, president, Kuravan People's Welfare Association moved the Madras High Court (MHC) to take criminal action against Suriya and TJ Gnanavel for defaming his community.

The case was listed before Justice R Hemalatha. On the perusal of the petition, the judge directed actor Suriya and director TJ Gnanavel to respond to the petition within two weeks and adjourned the case.

Murugesan registered a case against Suriya and Gnanavel in the Central Crime Branch. However, his representation seeking to take criminal action on the basis of his complaint was dismissed by the Egmore court.

Challenging this, Murugesan filed a petition in the MHC to seek action. His petition was accepted by the MHC and impleaded Suriya and Gnanavel into the case.