MHC CJ hoisted 'tri-color' flag marking the 77th Independence Day

CHENNAI: The Chief Justice of the Madras High Court S V Gangapurwala hoisted the national flag at the court premise on marking the 77th Independence Day and witnessed the special performance by the CISF contingents.

During the celebration of the 77th Independence Day in the Madras High Court (MHC) the Chief Justice hoisted the national flag and honoured the court staff and police personnel who have long standings in the court service, with certificates.

The CISF who are on duty to safeguard the MHC premise, had a special performance before the Chief Justice. Some of the contingents demonstrated their war skills by dismantling and loading rifles in short span, special drills, and battle tactics. The spectators cheered the contingents with applause.

Senior Judges of the MHC, State law minister S Regupathy, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Director General of the Police, Shankar Jiwal, and the Senior counsels and advocates of the MHC marked their presence during the celebration.