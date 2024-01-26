MHC Chief Justice unfurled tri-color flag marking the 75th Republic Day

CHENNAI: The Chief Justice of the Madras High Court(MHC) SV Gangapurwala unfurled the tri-color national flag at the court premise on marking the 75th Republic Day and witnessed the special performance by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) contingents.

The Chief Justice(CJ) appeared in Tamil traditional attire veshti and participated in the Republic Day celebration that occurred on the MHC campus followed by the unfurling of the national flag at the Manu Needhi Cholan statue in the court complex. He also inspected the Guard of Honour and took the salute at a parade presented by the Central Industrial Security Force and police personnel.

Later, the CJ of MHC felicitated the drivers and office assistants of MHC who completed 20 years of service, with a certificate. The CJ of MHC also witnessed the special performances displayed by the CISF personnel who are on duty to safeguard the MHC premises.

Senior Judges of the MHC, senior advocates, law officers, State law Minister S Regupathy, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, and Director General of the Police, Shankar Jiwal marked their presence during the celebration.