MHC cancels lookout notice issued against RK Suresh

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) on Monday cancelled the lookout notice issued against actor and BJP functionary R K Suresh, as he appeared before Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for investigation in compliance with the court order.



Justice G Jayachandran cancelled the lookout notice and directed the EOW to issue fresh notice if the presence of the accused is needed and disposed of the petition.

The counsel for Suresh submitted that his client participated in the investigation and submitted the documents asked for.

The counsel appeared for EOW, said that the submitted documents are under scrutiny.

After the submission the judge disposed of the petition filed by RK Suresh seeking to cancel the lookout notice initiated by EOW, Chennai in connection with Aarudhra gold scam case.

EOW had registered a case against the directors of the Aarudhra gold trading firm, through which the persons involved had cheated more than one lakh depositors and swindled about Rs 2,438 crores promising huge interest on their investments. The EOW also issued a lookout notice against Suresh as the arrested accused Russo named the actor in connection with the scam.