MHC appoints land administration commissioner to probe land grabbing allegation

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has appointed the commissioner of land administration as court officer to investigate the alleged illegalities of grabbing 185.96 acres of government land, in Cuddalore, by private individuals manipulating revenue records.

The revenue divisional officer, Cuddalore, who granted the patta for the 185.96 acre of land to the private individuals appeared before the court in compliance with order and submitted the written instructions.

After the perusal of the submission, Justice S M Subramaniam summoned the commissioner of land administration, S Nagarajan and directed him conduct an investigation regarding the alleged allegations and submit a report within three months.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that 4 individuals from affluent background including the retalives of current DMK MP and a film director are in possession of the huge government land which were once classified as "Poramboke", "Tharisu" or "Reserve Forest" land.

He further contended that with the nexus of the revenue officials the private individuals re-classified the government land and transferred the patta in favour of them by manipulating the revenue records. In the said land some individuals runs cashew nut factory illegally and the land also using for the luxury purposes including building swimming pool, the counsel argued.

The petitioner wondered that a retired military officer from the same village is not awarded patta for 3 cents of land for very long period, whereas these wealthy individuals were granted patta for the huge extend of land, even though they are not the natives to the village and non farmers.

The petitioner Dheivanai Singaravelu, the president of Silambanathanpettai village panchayat, Cuddalore, moved the Madras High Court seeking action against the encroachers, who grabbed a large extent of government land.

According to the petitioner, nearly 185.96 acres of land in Panruti taluk which was previously classified as reserve forest or Tharisu land are granted patta to some private individuals illegally by the revenue divisional officer. Thus, the lands which were once classified as "Tharisu" in the revenue records have been converted as "Punjai" without the approval of the Government.

She also contended that more than 250 acres of land has been illegally transferred to some private individuals in the village and sought action against the lawbreakers.

After the submission the judge appointed the commissioner of land administration as court officer to conduct investigation and adjourned the matter to January 22, 2024 for further proceedings.