MHC allows south-bound private buses to board passengers at Koyambedu

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court allowed the private bus operators plying to southern districts, to board the passengers from their garages in and around Koyambedu to reach Kilambakkam bus terminus, as an interim measure.

Private bus operators YBM travels, and Vetri travels moved the MHC challenging the order issued by the Transport Commissioner restraining the entry of the private buses into city limits beyond Kilambakkam bus terminus.

While pronouncing the interim order Justice RN Manjula wrote that the southbound private buses can pick up the passengers from the Porur toll plaza or Surapet toll plaza traveling via the inner ring road and reaching the Kilambakkam bus terminus.

The private bus operators should not designate any other places other than Porur and Surapet pickup points in online reservation sites or ticket booking apps.

The judge also made it clear that all southbound buses crossing Kilambakkam should board and de-board the passengers at Kilambakkam bus terminus.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman submitted the route map describing in which private buses are allowed to travel from Koyambedu to Kilambakkam bus terminus.

The AG also submitted that the private buses are allowed to pick up the passengers at Porur toll plaza traveling via the inner ring road to reach Kilambakkam. Surapet toll plaza is also marked as an additional pickup point for private bus operators to pick up passengers from the northern part of Chennai to Kilambakkam.

Senior counsel Vijay Narayan appeared for the private bus operators and contended that half of the passengers en route to southern Tamil Nadu were boarding at Koyambedu. It is a well-connected place for the passengers to board easily into their bus, said the counsel. All the private bus operators have huge spaces separately around Koyambedu to park more than 50 buses at a time and have other facilities such as waiting halls for passengers and resting rooms for drivers.

Most of the passengers normally board the bus at the garages, it is the existing practice, said the counsel, and sought to permit the private bus operators to pick up the passengers from their garages at Koyambedu.

The judge wondered the AG that any pick up point is possible to mark near Koyambedu to permit the private bus operators for boarding the passengers.

Further, the judge also wondered about any possibility of allowing the private buses through the GST Road.

The AG submitted that all the packets of the GST road are always jammed with traffic till Vandalur, hence there is no possibility to let the private buses in that route. If any pickup point is allowed near Koyembedu, then the very purpose of the new bus terminus at Kilambakkam to de-congest the traffic would be spoiled, the AG submitted.

The judge posted the matter to April 15 for final hearing.

Exclusive garage for private buses

The AG PS Raman submitted that the exclusive garage of the private buses is being constructed at Mudichur to the extent of five acres.

The garage has various facilities, including a restaurant, lavatories, and resting rooms for the drivers, said the AG.

The garage will be handed over on March 31, and submitted to the AG.

"The private bus operators may not feel inconvenience after the establishment of the new garage at Mudichur," he added.