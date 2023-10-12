MHC adjourns suo-motu case against former Minister B Valarmathi

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the registry to send notice to Minister I Periyasamy to his residence in Chennai and Dindigul in a suo-motu case initiated against his discharge from a corruption case and the court also adjourned the suo-motu case initiated against the discharge of former minister B Valarmathi from a DA case.

It was submitted before Justice G Jayachandran that the notice for the initiation of suo-motu against Minister Periyasamy had not been served to him.

After the submission, the judge directed the registry of the Madras High Court to send the notice through a special messenger to the official residence of the Minister in Chennai and permanent residence in Dindigul, returnable on November 1.

On September 8, Justice N Anand Venkatesh initiated suo-motu against the discharge of Periyasamy from a corruption case in 2021 by a Special Court.

The judge wrote that it is yet another textbook case of how the criminal justice system has been successfully subverted from within.

Likewise, Justice N Anand Venkatesh initiated another SuoMotu against the discharge of former Minister B Valarmathi of AIADMK from a DA case in 2012 by a Special Court in Chennai.

Advocate Mohamed Riyaz appeared for Valarmathi sought time to submit their arguments.

After the submission, Justice G Jayachandran observed that the counsel should come prepared for the next hearing and adjourned the matter on November 2.