MHC adjourns corruption plea against former minister Kamaraj

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) has adjourned the hearing of the alleged corruption plea against the former minister R Kamaraj of AIADMK.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) filed counter affidavit before Justice A D Jagadish Chandira.

The counsel for DVAC has submitted that inquiry process has been initiated, one witness has inquired out of six witnesses.

Counsel V Suresh for the Arappor Iyakkam, an NGO, submitted that their petition regarding complaint against the former minister is not yet numbered.

After the submission the judge directed the registry to number the petition and adjourned the matter on November 28 for hearing.

Petitioner Va Pugazhendi, a supporter of ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam moved the MHC seeking to direct DVAC to take action against former minister Kamaraj on a complaint lodged by him.

According to the petitioner, during the last AIADMK regime after the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the then minister of food and civil supplies Kamaraj indulged in various ‘nefarious’ activities. During his ministership, he procured substandard quality of masoor dal which was banned by Jayalalithaa, and looted Rs.350 crore of public money, the petitioner said.