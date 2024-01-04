MHAA approaches High Court against actor Mansoor Ali Khan

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court Advocate Association (MHAA) has filed a suit against actor Mansoor Ali Khan alleging his recent film 'Sarakku' has defamed the Justice symbol (scale of justice) and degraded the law profession.

MHAA moved the MHC seeking to injunct the Sarakku film team to restrain them from defaming the justice symbol (scale of justice) portrayed in bad manner.

R Krishna Kumar, the secretary of MHAA filed the plaint stated that the film production company Raj Kennedy Films had produced the film Sarakku with actors Mansoor Ali Khan, Yogi Babu, and Bhagyaraj in the lead roles.

The posters and banners of the film portrayed the ancient symbol associated with law, the justice symbol in a demeaning way. It has not degraded the dignity of the justice symbol but it has frowning among the lawyers society, said the plaint.

The poster of the film contains the collar band symbol which depicts the legal profession and placed the collar band in between a liquor bottle, which is projected as the scaling measure held by the lady justice.

The way in which the poster picturized is defaming and degrading the nobility of the legal profession, said the plaint.

The plaintiff sought an injunction directing the film production company to remove the posters and banners erected in various places of the State and from the social media immediately.

Further, the petitioner sought to direct the film production company to pay the cost of the suit.