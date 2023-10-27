MGM removes tumours with facelift incision

CHENNAI: A city-based private hospital has performed an uncommon combination surgical procedure, a head-and-neck surgery on a 48-year-old woman from Chennai, removing two huge tumours from her neck with an innovative incision-based modified facelift surgical technique.

Lakshmi (name changed) faced difficulties with breathing and swallowing food for the last six months. Upon her arrival at MGM Healthcare Chennai, two large tumours were visible on the right side of her neck.

Her thyroid, which typically measures 2-4 cm in size, had transformed into a rock-hard tumour measuring 15-20 cm, while the parotid gland, usually 4 cm in breadth, had developed a tumor measuring 12-14 cm. Dr Sanjeev Mohanty, Senior Consultant & HOD of ENT, Head & Neck Surgery, MGM Healthcare, said, “With a suspicion of malignancy, we had to make the critical decision to simultaneously remove both tumors through a modified facelift incision.” There were multiple challenges in this surgery, with the most significant one being to preserve patient’s voice. After procedure, the patient returned to living a normal.