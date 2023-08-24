Metrowater to clean frequently clogged drains in all zones

CHENNAI: As part of the pre-monsoon works, dredging works to remove sludge from sewage pipes and channels will be taken up in all zones by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) from August 25, 2023, to September 02, 2023.

The waste from drains and inlets will be cleared frequently to ensure that there is no clogging.

In the first phase, 720 streets will be cleaned using 142 jet machines, 35 sewage suction machines, and 60 high-speed sewage suction machines.

A total of 537 machines will be used to remove sludge from sewage pipes and drains. Through these dredging works, sludge will be removed from 5,277 drains across all the zones to improve the sewage infrastructure.