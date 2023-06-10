Metro Water unveils instalment facility to pay for new service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Friday revised water and sewerage connection scheme to the core and extended areas in the city. The fee can now be paid in instalments.

The release stated that the core areas and extended areas were provided with sewerage connections. And the plans were modified so that the public can easily get them.

Through this scheme, the public can apply directly to the respective area offices through (044) 45674567 and online: https://cmwsst.tn.gov.in to get drinking water/sewerage connection to their homes.

People can apply for new connections by either paying full or in instalment. For the below poverty line (BPL) category, the fee is Rs 100. The residential buildings up to 1,800 sq ft can now pay the fee in 10 instalments.

The 3-storey buildings that is up to 2,700 square feet, the connection charge can be paid in 3 instalments – every six months. Applicants can pay water and sewerage connection charges through online payment gateway, cash or demand draft at the Metro Water office in their respective areas.