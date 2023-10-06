Metro Water gears up for northeast monsoon

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board on Thursday held a consultation meeting on the preparatory works to be carried out in view of the northeast monsoon.

Leading the meeting, TG Vinay, Managing Director of the department, said that at present, 300 drinking water samples are collected and tested per day to ensure the quality of drinking water supplied to the public. The department is planning to increase it to 600 samples during the monsoon.

He said a total of 3,000 samples should be tested by field workers in order to check the amount of chlorine and solids mixed in drinking water. At present 2,000 samples are tested per day.

He instructed the officials at drinking water supply stations to stock chemicals like bleaching powder, alum, lime in adequate quantity.

Apart from this, the engines and generators kept to drain storm water should be well maintained and fuel should be kept ready at the metro water offices. The department has instructed to identify the locations of sewer blockages and clear them. A total of 537 machines including jetting and suction machines and sewage suction machines should be kept ready. All the field workers should be involved in repairing sewage blockages, sewage ponds and rainwater disposal during rainy season.

The officials told the officials concerned to take all measures to carry out works including underground sewer project without disturbing public by erecting appropriate notice boards and safety barriers.

Also, continuous monitoring work should be ensured to prevent re-clogging of sewage pipes where drilling work has been carried out since last May. He advised that immediate steps should be taken to redress the grievances received from the public over phone, in person or through social media.