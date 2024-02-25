Metro trains to run every 7 mins till 8 pm today

CHENNAI: In connection with the maintenance work with Southern Railway (SR), the Chennai Metro Rail will run trains every seven minutes from 10am to 8 pm, on Sunday.

As per CMRL, the frequency of trains operating every seven minutes is followed in both blue and green lines,instead of the usual 12pm to 8pm. The frequency is increased with the anticipation of more passengers in Metro trains due to maintenance with SR.

As per the regular Sunday schedule, metro trains will be operating at every ten minutes frequency from 8 pm to 10 pm in the evening and at every 15 minutes frequency from 10 pm to 11 pm today. However, these changes are applicable only for today .

More details are available on the CMRL app or website.