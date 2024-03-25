Metro Rail to install solar panels at 12 existing stations, parking lots

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is planning to install solar plants in 12 elevated phase I and extension stations and parking lots, which would save about Rs 4.94 cr/year towards energy cost.

Additionally, through this installation and also the use of already-installed solar plants, CMRL will be able to save 17, 350 tonnes of carbon emission annually.

According to CMRL, the solar installation on elevated structures in open and on parking spaces, will be done in Wimco Nagar, Washermanpet, Mannadi, High Court, Government Estate, Saidapet and Nanganallur Road Metro stations in the blue line. In the green line, the installation will be done in Egmore, Shenoy Nagar, Anna Nagar East, Tirumangalam and Koyambedu Metro stations for the total capacity of 2,715 kilowatts.

In Saidapet alone, the installation will be mounted at the ground-level for 120 kilowatts. The installation for other stations in the blue line will be done on the roof of the parking lots.

Incidentally, the CMRL in September last year invited tenders for the installation of a solar plant with a capacity of 3-MW. The installation on the elevated structures and parking lots of the stations, including the operation and comprehensive maintenance (O&M), has been planned for 25 years.

In the following months, the CMRL had reportedly completed technical bidding, and the evaluation and financial bidding is under process. The CMRL has yet to disclose the tender allocation and cost of installation in 12 stations.

Besides the 3-MW installation still underway, the CMRL has already awarded a tender for solar panel installation for 4.2 Mwp on the rooftop. In the 6.4 MWp plant that is already commissioned, the CMRL generates 81.65 lakh units per year. Through this plant, CMRL is saving Rs 2.3 crore/year.

Interestingly, with the proposed 3 MW solar plant and 4.2 MWp power plant in November, the CMRL estimates to save Rs 4.94 crore/year in energy cost.

Besides saving energy cost, CMRL officials say that they would be able to reduce 17,350 tonnes of carbon emission by an overall 13.6 MWp solar power plant.

“The carbon emission is key to our motive of operating green transit services. And, additionally, a 5.6 MWp was also commissioned in December 2019, which has been operational till now,” said the official.