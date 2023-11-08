Metro rail service frequency increased ahead of Deepavali

CHENNAI: Ahead of Deepavali on November 12, the Chennai Metro Rail has announced that the frequency of services has been reduced from once in nine minutes to once in six minutes from 8 PM to 10 PM on Thursday (November 9), Friday (November 10) and Saturday (November 11).

The increase in frequency of services has been implemented for the benefit of people who return to their native for Deepavali.

The official release stated that this measure would address the traffic congestion and urged the public to make use of the services.