Metro Rail parking fare to increase in Chennai from tomorrow

CHENNAI: The Metro Rail Administration has stated that the parking price will increase by twofold starting tomorrow ( June 14).

The fare has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 20 for up to 6 hours, from Rs 15 to Rs 30 for up to 12 hours, and Rs 40 for more than 12 hours. The monthly charge for 6 hours has been raised from Rs 500 to Rs 750, and from Rs 1000 to Rs 1500 for 12 hours. This new hike will come into force from tomorrow.

Commuters are startled by the discriminatory parking fees at the Metro Rail station. The old rate will be charged for the people who travel by Metro trains, which entails a fare reduction. Electric train riders must pay an additional fee since this reduction is not available to them.