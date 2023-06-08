Metro Phase 2: Tunnel boring machine achieves breakthrough at Venugopal Nagar shaft

CHENNAI: In the tunnel construction for the underground section in Corridor 3, from Madhavaram Milk Colony to Kellys, the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Anaimalai (S-98) witnessed a breakthrough at Venugopal Nagar shaft on Wednesday.

TBM Anaimalai was shipped to the Chennai port by Tata Projects Limited from China. This TBM was transported to the Madhavaram Milk Colony site and lowered into the north side launching shaft in the upline. Subsequently, the drive began on February 16 from Madhavaram milk colony to Venugopal Nagar shaft, covering a bored tunnel length of 415m and achieving a breakthrough on Wednesday.







Additionally, according to the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), tunneling by TBM Servarayan (S-99) started on May 5 from Madhavaram Milk Colony station to Venugopal Nagar Shaft in down line, which completed a 50m tunnel drive and is expected to breakthrough on August 25.

There will be a total of 23 TBMs deployed in Chennai city for building the long network of underground tunnels of Phase II which includes new TBMs imported for the works and TBMs remanufactured in India.

“These TBMs shall be launched and retrieved multiple times till completion from the shafts at various locations. Out of a total 23 TBMs, 13 TBMs arrived at locations wherever required for launching purpose. The balance 10 TBMs will progressively arrive and start tunnelling operations. The tunnelling work in corridors 3, 4 and 5 underground sections of 42.6km is being executed through various contracts with these 23 TBMs,”stated a CMRL press note.