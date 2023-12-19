Metro commuters irked of parking lots closing early

CHENNAI: Several passengers of Chennai Metro Rail are irked that the parking lots of some Metro stations are shutting down earlier than the scheduled service hours of the day.



Due to this, passengers allege that they are unable to take their two-wheelers from the parking lots, ultimately forcing them to pay overnight parking chargers.

Speaking to DT NEXT, R Hareesh said, "I left my two-wheeler last week at Anna Nagar east metro station. During which, the staff informed that one of the three parkings for the station will be closed at 10 pm. As I could not take my bike before the speculated time, I had to pay overnight parking chargers."

Additionally, another passenger who underwent a similar ordeal at Anna Nagar Tower Metro station said, "I was informed that the parking at the particular station will be closed at 9:50 pm. As I could not pick up my two-wheeler before time, I ended up paying Rs 120 as parking chargers."

Speaking about this, a staff member at one of the metro stations stated that it has been a practice of smaller parking lots to be closed at 10 pm.

"Most stations have two parking lots, one that is overnight and another that closes at 10 pm. Due to the lesser number of bikes parked at smaller parking lots, it is likely that the specified time was announced, "said a CMRL staff member.

CMRL MD MA Siddique said, "We will ensure that all parking lots are open till 11:30 pm or till the last service timings. Other than additional charges, overnight parking hinders new vehicles to be parked the next day. Hence, action will be taken promptly."

Meanwhile, CMRL announced that top 40 National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) / Singara Chennai card users will be rewarded in the period spanning three months, till March 15.