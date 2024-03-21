Metal sheets on Nungambakkam road cause trouble to commuters

CHENNAI: Motorists travelling through Uthamar Salai road in Nungambakkam have to be extra cautious of the metal sheets which were kept a few days ago on the road.

The surface is slippery and is prone to accidents especially to the commuters travelling in two wheelers.

Kavya (name changed), a daily commuter through the way said, "While travelling through the metal sheets the vehicle has slipped many a times".

When DT Next visited the spot an accident occurred during the time.

At night when vehicles are relatively free of traffic, drivers tend to over speed which is very risky and the drivers mostly do not notice the sheets and that leads to slippery and accidents.

A Security guard in a nearby organisation said, "The metal surface was constructed in the road as the metro rail underground works are going in the area. This is kept as a speed breaker for the vehicles coming through the area".

The metro rail construction works are going across the city and the number of issues the citizens face also is high.

The metal sheets similar to the one in the Uthamar Salai is found in Sterling road also causing trouble to the commuters travelling through the way.

When contacted an official attached to the Greater Chennai Corporation said that the issue will be looked upon by the corporation and necessary steps would be taken regarding the same.