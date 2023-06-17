Meta data to be created for public libraries; over 21k books digitised till now

CHENNAI: For the first time, meta data will be created for all the public libraries in Tamil Nadu and would be soon hosted on the website for readers.

With total digitisation of all books in public libraries underway, the meta data allows readers or users to locate a specific document accurately unlike ordinary search engines.

A senior official from the School Education Department, which controls the Directorate of Public Libraries, told DT Next that efforts at digitisation have been taken up by the directorate. “So far, 21,043 books (over 30 lakh pages) and 2,54,694 manuscript pages of rare books in the Connemara Public Library, Tamil Nadu Archaeological Department Library, Tamil Nadu Archive Library, University Libraries, College Libraries and Private Libraries have been digitised,” he added.

Over 29,000 books (more than 40 lakh pages) are being digitised; and, preparation of meta data is going on. “It will be uploaded on the website and made available through the portal https://tamilnadupubliclibraries.org for public use at earliest,” he added. “Meta data contains descriptions of the page’s content and keywords linked to it. This meta data is often displayed in search results by search engines. It means that its’ meaning, accuracy and details could influence whether or not a user decides to visit a portal.”

Accordingly, a proper meta data management software will be developed soon. “At present, system analysis is being prepared for the software,” he pointed out.

The official said the focus would be to develop preservation of meta data, which involves documentation of the process of preserving physical and digital versions of resources that encompasses all necessary information to manage and protect digital assets.

“Meta data on social media also allows readers more control over how they want their content to be shared on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. When users optimise their content, they get more interactions from their posts,” he explained.