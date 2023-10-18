Mentally-ill woman lives with daughter’s corpse for three days

CHENNAI: Police on Tuesday rescued an 84-year-old woman, who was living with her 55-year-old daughter’s corpse for three days at Manali New Town as she could not call for help. Neighbours alerted the police after a foul smell emanated from the house.

The deceased, identified as Sheela (55), was unmarried and was living with her octagenarian mother, Jasmine, who suffered from mental illness. Sheela was taking care of Jasmine.

Jasmine’s husband, who died five years ago, was employed with the MTC. The women were surviving with the man’s pension.

On Tuesday, neighbours tried to open the door after sensing the foul odour, but the house was locked from the inside.

Manali New Town police rushed to the scene on information and broke the door.

Police said that the elderly woman did not realise that her daughter had died and was under the impression that she was asleep.

Sheela’s body was then sent for post-mortem examination to the Government Stanley Hospital.

Police are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sheela too was suffering from health ailments.