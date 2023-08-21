Mentally ill mother suspected of killing 23-yr-old son

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man was beaten to death with an iron rod while his mother was found with injuries at their house in Maduravoyal on Saturday. Police investigations revealed that the woman is mentally ill and suspect her to have hit her son to death with an iron rod and then hit herself too.

The deceased was identified as H Poovarasan. He was working at a private company in Ramapuram. He lived with his parents, Hari (45) and Selvi (42) at Puliambedu near Maduravoyal. On Friday night, Hari left home for work.

On Saturday morning, neighbours went to check on Selvi and found the two of them lying unconscious after which Poovarasan and Selvi were moved to a hospital for treatment, where Poovarasan was declared brought dead. Police recovered an iron rod with blood from the house.

Selvi is still under treatment. Investigations by Maduaravoyal police revealed that neighbours had heard screams from Selvi’s house on Friday night, but let it slide, as Selvi was mentally ill.

Police said that further action will be initiated after Selvi recovers from her treatment.