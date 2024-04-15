Mentally disturbed man lights camphor on MTC bus seat, held

CHENNAI: A 52 year old man was arrested for lighting a camphor on the seat of a MTC bus near Toll gate bus stand on Sunday night.

The driver of the MTC bus (route no. 6D) plying between Toll Gate and Thiruvanmiyur had put off the fire after he noticed the smoke and handed over the suspect to the New Washermanpet police station.

The incident happened around midnight when the bus started from Toll gate bus terminus towards Thiruvanmiyur.

The driver, S Vasanthakumar caught the perpetrator and with the help of other staff detained him before handing him over to the police.

The arrested person was identified as R Rajkumar of Washermanpet.

Police investigations revealed that he was mentally disturbed for the past few months after his printing press was evicted from a temple property by the HR and CE department for non payment of rental dues.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.