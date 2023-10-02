Mentally challenged man trespasses into Raj Bhavan, admitted to hospital

CHENNAI: A mentally challenged guest worker trespassed into Raj Bhavan premises in Guindy on Saturday climbing over the narrow Dargah gate creating a flutter among security personnel.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who were on security, caught hold of the man and handed him over to the patrol vehicle outside the gates. He was taken to the Guindy police station for further enquiry.

The man, identified as Sanju Chandra (32) is a native of Odisha and was working as a casual labourer at Thiruneermalai until few months ago, police investigations revealed.

Police initiated a conversation with him using a translator and after doubts that he was mentally-challenged, and he was taken to the Institute of Mental Health at Kilpauk for a check-up.

After preliminary check-up, it was confirmed that he was affected after which he was admitted in a ward there, Guindy police said.