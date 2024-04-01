MEMU special trains from Chennai Central-Arakkonam - Moore market complex announced; Check deets here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Monday announced MEMU Passenger Special from Chennai Central – Arakkonam - Moore Market Complex will be operated from Tuesday.

The MEMU passenger special will run only from Monday to Friday.

The train will start from Chennai Central at 10.30 and reach Arakkonam at 12.00.

The train on its journey reaches Villivakkam at 10.45 and Tiruvallur at 11.15.

The train from Arakkonam starts at 14.25 and reaches Moore market complex at 16.05.

The train on its journey reaches Tiruvallur at 15.00 and Villivakkam at 15.35, a Southern Railway press release said.