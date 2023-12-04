Memories of 2015 surface as Incessant rains batter Chennai

CHENNAI: Memories of the 2015 floods surfaced as the city braved through one of the highest rainfall recorded in a single day in the city on Monday.

Since Sunday evening, the city and surrounding areas recorded at least six deaths and the fate of the two men trapped in a trench in Velachery remain uncertain.

Two siblings due to electrocution in Mangadu on Sunday evening, two guest workers died after a wall collapse in Kanathur along OMR on Monday while a pillion rider in a motorcycle, Mariappan,died after a tree fell on the bike on MG Road, Adyar.

In other accident at Esplanade, Padmanaban, 50, a native of Natham near Dindigul, who went to buy milk from a shop on Monday morning was found dead on the road.

Police are investigating if it’s a case of electrocution.

The 15,000 strong Chennai Police led by its commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore hit the roads and contributed in reaching out to stranded public in several neighbourhoods.

Along with the personnel of TNFRS (Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services), police also helped clear several trees which fell on city roads.

While food was arranged and distributed to people living in low lying areas, police teams and SDRF (state disaster response force) personnel rescued several elderly persons and got them admitted in hospitals.

In Kolathur, a police team rescued a pregnant woman who went into labour and admitted her to a maternity hospital, while in Koyambedu, police arranged an ambulance to safely escort a pregnant woman who was stranded on Dasarathapuram 4th street.

“The woman delivered a child and both are safe and healthy,” police said.

In north Chennai, Elephant Gate police rescued at least 150 people of Kalyanapuram Pallam slum area and moved them to a shelter on Walltax Road.

“Visited the water logged areas and spoke to citizens about their requirements. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure safety and security of our citizens. Combined efforts of various government departments is yielding results,” Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore said.

Police were also responding to SOS calls sent through social media websites and sent help to the needy.